Leaders from diverse sectors of Korean society gathered in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss strategies for staying competitive in an era where mastery of artificial intelligence has become vital to global success, at the Global Business Forum operated by The Korea Herald and Herald Business.

The GBF acts as a platform for dialogue among Korea’s leading figures in diplomacy, business, culture and other fields. Entering its eighth edition, the forum features weekly sessions with high-profile speakers from Korea and abroad.

Wednesday’s session, “Rethinking Strategy in the AI Era,” began with a keynote speech by Lee Kwang-hyung, president of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, who emphasized the importance of convergence between technology and the humanities.

“AI development has advanced through continuous interaction between technology and human studies, helping us discover new ideas and better understand human instincts,” Lee said, after tracing the evolution of computational technologies rooted in the humanities that led to today’s AI progress.

“Koreans have been very good at following what others have done. But to lead the global advance in AI, we must deepen our understanding of human cognition and thinking.”

Lee also stressed that Korea is well-positioned to develop AI technologies, noting that few countries in the world possess the full capability to create their own AI models.

He pointed to Korea’s proprietary digital infrastructure — including local portal sites, navigation services and mobile messenger platforms — alongside its strong chip design and manufacturing capacity.

“In a world increasingly dominated by two AI giants, the US and China, Korea should seek breakthroughs through solidarity with other nations that are reluctant to fall under their influence, such as those in Southeast Asia and the Middle East,” Lee said.

Following Lee’s address, Choi Jae-boong, former vice president of Sungkyunkwan University, delivered a lecture emphasizing the need for Korea to embrace rapid innovation in global AI development.

Echoing Lee’s remarks, the mechanical engineering professor noted that Korea’s rich data ecosystem, built on its software platforms and manufacturing prowess, serves as a key strength behind its AI industry. However, he criticized the public tendency to resist the lifestyle changes that technological progress demands while expecting to benefit from it.

“People believe AI represents the future when it comes to stock or asset investments, yet they show double standards when it comes to adapting their own lives or embracing new systems,” Choi said.

He went on to highlight AI-driven innovations across various industries — from traditional manufacturing to finance and culture — explaining that AI’s growing influence is enabling brands to attract consumers more effectively than through conventional marketing methods, which have long accounted for a large portion of business costs.

Choi concluded by urging leaders not to depend on state regulations or outdated business models that shield existing industries from AI-driven competition. Instead, he called for greater support for deregulation and the cultivation of familiarity and confidence in new technologies.

“As soon as AI begins to rise, lawyers and regulatory experts rush to draft new restrictions, which only hold back Korea’s industrial ecosystem from leaping into the AI era,” he said. "True adoption of AI will come only when everyone awakens, when all the leaders here take the initiative to learn about the technology and move forward for the advancement of society as a whole.”