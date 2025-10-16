Xiumin of Exo gave fans clues about his solo digital single that will be unveiled on Oct. 20.

An image poster listed details of two songs that will make up the soon-to-be-released endeavor — the title track “Overdrop” accompanied by “Fireflies” — and also showed the musician’s hand-drawn images and handwritten answers offering hints.

“Supressing the urge to give out spoilers to [Exo-L],” the band’s official fandom community, was the hardest challenge he faced preparing the comeback, he confided, adding that the new music embodies fans’ love for him.

He performed both songs on stage beforehand at his fan concert "X Times () Encore" last month, the final show of his first solo fan concert tour in Asia.

The digital set rolls out about seven months after his second EP “Interview X,” which debuted atop the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 14 regions.