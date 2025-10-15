Seoul sends high-level team to Cambodia; more than 1,000 Koreans feared in scam compounds

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac on Wednesday said that Seoul would try to repatriate about 60 South Koreans detained in Cambodia by the weekend, vowing to take all possible measures to address a surge in job scams and related crimes targeting Koreans in the Southeast Asian country.

When asked about growing calls — including from within the ruling Democratic Party of Korea — to review or scale back official development assistance, or ODA, to Cambodia, Wi said the presidential office was “not directly linking the issue to the recent crimes.”

Wi further explained during a closed-door briefing that the ongoing projects include one aimed at strengthening Cambodia’s law enforcement and public security capacity.

“ODA projects are assessed based on their own objectives and validity,” Wi said. “ODA decisions are made according to the merit of each project, not as a means of addressing unrelated issues."

Wi also urged restraint, asking “for the cooperation of the media and the public to remain alert to such crimes but to avoid harboring excessive hostility toward the Cambodian people.”

Wi noted that many Korean residents and businesses in Cambodia — particularly those in the tourism sector — are deeply concerned about potential economic losses and reputational damage.

“This issue is directly tied to people’s safety, and we ask for your understanding and continued support as we work to resolve it.”

Wi concurrently underscored that South Korea will take every measure to address a surge in the number of its nationals who have been forcibly held in Cambodia after being lured by fraudulent job offers and other scams.

Wi pledged that the Lee administration “is working to quickly understand the situation and will continue to keep the public informed.”

For instance, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul plans to raise the travel advisory level for Cambodia once again after doing so on Oct. 10, citing the need to protect South Koreans amid rising safety risks.

More than 1,000 South Koreans are believed to be staying in scam compounds in Cambodia, though their involvement in criminal activities has not yet been confirmed, according to the National Intelligence Service, Seoul’s spy agency.

A high-level interagency response team was set to depart for Cambodia on Wednesday to address a surge in job scams and related crimes targeting South Koreans, and to expedite the repatriation of Korean detainees and the body of a university student who died there.

The delegation, led by Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-ah, includes senior officials from the National Police Agency, Justice Ministry and National Intelligence Service. Among them is Park Sung-joo, head of the National Office of Investigation, reflecting the gravity of the government’s response.

The emergency mission was ordered by President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday amid growing public concern over a rapid rise in the number of South Koreans being lured by fake job advertisements and falling victim to associated crimes, including abductions and forced confinement.

Separately, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Wednesday launched a task force led by former Ambassador to Lebanon Park Il to coordinate the government’s response to job scam and confinement cases in Cambodia.

Park is set to oversee related embassy operations and cooperation with Cambodian authorities on the ground until a new ambassador is appointed. The ambassador post has been vacant since former Ambassador Park Jung-wook left his position in mid-July.

According to data from South Korea’s Foreign Ministry, about 80 cases remain open among reports of South Koreans who entered Cambodia and were later reported missing or forcibly confined. The ministry received 330 such reports between January and August 2025, compared with 220 cases in 2024, most of which — about 260 this year and 210 last year — have since been resolved.

Separate police data shows a total of 143 cases involving suspected abductions, confinement, or disappearances of South Koreans in Cambodia reported between 2024 and Oct. 13, 2025. Of these, authorities have verified the safety and whereabouts of 91 individuals, while 52 cases remain under investigation.