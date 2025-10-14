KT Corp. said Tuesday that its CEO Kim Young-shub held his first official meeting with Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp in Seoul to discuss strategies for expanding the use of Palantir’s artificial intelligence platforms across Korean industries.

The two leaders met at KT’s office in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, where they reviewed the progress of their ongoing partnership and explored plans to scale the adoption of Palantir’s flagship AI platforms, Foundry and AIP.

To coincide with Karp’s visit, KT hosted its second AX Leader Summit, bringing together executives from major Korean conglomerates to highlight the potential of data-driven innovation powered by AI technologies. AX refers to artificial intelligence transformation.

KT and Palantir established a strategic partnership in March to integrate Palantir’s enterprise AI solutions into KT’s cloud-based work environments. The Korean telecom giant has already begun pilot testing the Foundry and AIP in selected divisions.

Foundry and AIP are designed to analyze large volumes of enterprise data using AI, enabling faster and more informed decision-making. KT aims to roll out these platforms to clients in key sectors such as finance and public services.

"The collaboration between KT and Palantir will become a hallmark case of AI transformation across Korea’s major industries," Kim said. “We will continue supporting AI-powered decision-making across diverse sectors to drive efficiency and innovation.”

Karp echoed the sentiment, saying, “We highly value our partnership with KT. Our cooperation represents a critical step toward secure cloud-based data utilization and industry-tailored innovation, and we will continue to strengthen our collaboration.”