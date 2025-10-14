South Korean beauty giant Amorepacific hosted a symposium on skin longevity in New York on Monday, presenting the latest findings from its ongoing joint research with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Since 2022, Amorepacific and the university’s department of dermatology have collaborated through the New Beauty Research Initiative, exploring the biological mechanisms behind skin aging.

This year, the company introduced the biological mechanisms and clinical efficacy of its proprietary ingredients — Ginsenomics, Lymphanax, and Red Flavonoid — and highlighted their potential to promote skin longevity.

In his keynote, Kang Se-won, a dermatology professor at Johns Hopkins, said the skin reflects aging mechanisms observed throughout the body and can serve as a biomarker for systemic inflammation.

Park Won-seok, head of Amorepacific’s Research and Innovation Center, said that inflammation accelerates skin aging and that Ginsenomics, a concentrated ginseng extract, helps suppress aging responses and preserve skin structure.

Martin Prince Alphonse, a dermatology professor at Johns Hopkins, explained that Lymphanax, a ginseng root extract, restores immune balance disrupted by environmental stressors and enhances the skin’s resilience to aging.

Anna Chien, also from Johns Hopkins, said that Red Flavonoids, derived from camellia seeds, boost collagen production and elasticity. A 24-week trial with 44 participants showed notable improvements in wrinkles, texture and tone.

“Building on these findings, we will continue introducing more advanced skin longevity solutions to our customers,” said Jeong Hye-jin, executive vice president and head of Amorepacific’s Sulwhasoo brand.