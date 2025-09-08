Amorepacific Group, Korea’s leading cosmetics company, highlighted its global ambitions and enhanced beauty portfolio as core drivers of future growth at its 80th anniversary celebration, the company announced Monday.

At the ceremony held Thursday at the company’s headquarters in Yongsan, central Seoul, Chair Suh Kyung-bae unveiled Amorepacific’s goal of becoming a top global beauty and wellness company with annual sales of 15 trillion won ($10.76 billion) within the next decade.

“Amorepacific has led the growth of Korea’s beauty industry and driven global recognition of K-beauty over the past eight decades,” Suh said. “As a pioneer creating new frontiers of beauty, we will deliver concepts that embrace both appearance and inner well-being, transcending age and time.”

During the event, Suh emphasized a differentiated strategy for expansion in core global markets — including East Asia, Europe and North America — through tailored products, localized content and partnerships with global distributors.

He also announced plans to broaden the company's portfolio to cover the full spectrum of beauty, from skin care to hair care and makeup, while further extending into wellness and beauty device businesses.

Technological innovation will be key, with expanded investment in antiaging research to be applied across product categories. Amorepacific also plans to integrate artificial intelligence across its operations to drive growth.

Building on these plans, the company aims to become one of the world’s top three beauty makers in the premium skin care market, with export sales accounting for over 70 percent of total revenue.

Amorepacific has built a reputation for achieving industry “firsts” in Korea, from establishing the nation’s first cosmetics research center to pioneering products made with green tea and ginseng that helped open the era of functional cosmetics.

The company is now capitalizing on the global rise of K-beauty as a growth engine, with the share of overseas sales increasing from 37 percent in 2021 to 43 percent in 2024.