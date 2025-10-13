Fourth EP highlights the group’s evolving sound and passion with main track 'Overdrive'

TWS released its fourth EP, “Play Hard,” Monday, signaling a new chapter in its journey. Moving beyond the innocence of boyhood, the group said it now embraces the fervent, untamed spirit of youth — channeling that passion into energetic, ambition-filled music.

Across six tracks, “Play Hard” carries the message of throwing oneself completely into every moment, expressing the unstoppable drive of youth pursuing their passion without hesitation.

“If I were to sum up our new album in one word, it would be 'energy,'” Kyungmin said during a media showcase in Seoul, Monday afternoon.

“Since our last release, we’ve aimed to show not only a refreshing vibe but also a sense of power, and I think people will feel that energy through our performances.”

Member Jihoon chose passion as his defining word for the album. “We wanted to express what it’s like to be fully absorbed in something you truly love,” he said. “To me, passion means being immersed and giving your all.”

The main song “Overdrive” captures the thrill of young love through a mix of punchy drums, bouncy basslines and a guitar-driven rhythm that evokes excitement and urgency. While staying true to TWS’s signature refreshing sound, the song amplifies their intensity, embodying the heartbeat of a generation chasing its dreams at full speed.

Dohoon described “Overdrive” as “a more powerful and dynamic song,” noting that it features “fun lyrics like ‘my heart goes boom’ and many catchy highlights.” He added that the members sought to express a full range of emotions through both music and choreography.

Kyungmin said the group “focused on showing a more energetic side beyond our refreshing image,” adding that “the audience will be able to fully experience the energy of TWS on stage.”

While “Overdrive” showcases the group’s bright and uplifting charm, the prerelease single, “Head Shoulders Knees Toes,” reveals a more polished and performance-driven side. The song, performed with large-scale choreography and synchronized moves alongside dancers, highlights TWS’ precision and stage control — solidifying its status as one of the most promising new generation groups.

“With this album, I wanted to push past my limits and show a broader musical spectrum,” Youngjae said. “Working with dancers this time allowed me to discover a new side of myself as a performer.”