Boy band TWS floated a teaser video for a prerelease from its upcoming fourth EP on Monday.

The six members storm past cars and demonstrate their perfect choreography at the center of a city in the 10-second trailer for “Head Shoulders Knees Toes,” giving fans a taste of the hip-hop number that drops later in the day.

The track is from the group's fourth EP, “Play Hard,” set to release Oct. 13, about six months after its previous album, “Try With Us.” The third EP's lead track, “Countdown!,” clinched first place in all six television music chart shows in Korea, a first for TWS.

Between the two mini albums, the group released a debut single in Japan, “Nice to see you again,” and earned platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan last month.