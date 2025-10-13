Korea’s Doosan Enerbility announced Monday that it has secured its first-ever export order for gas turbines, marking a key milestone in its effort to expand its presence in the rapidly growing global gas-fired power generation market.

Under the deal, Doosan will deliver two 380-megawatt gas turbines to a US-based technology company by the end of 2026. While the company did not disclose the client’s name or the scale of the deal, it confirmed that the buyer is one of the so-called “Big Tech” firms.

According to Doosan, the tech company faced challenges in meeting the electricity demand for its artificial intelligence data centers through the conventional grid alone and turned to gas turbine-based power generation, which offers high flexibility and rapid response.

“This contract marks a meaningful turning point for Korea, transforming the country from an importer to an exporter of gas turbines,” said Son Seung-woo, CEO of Doosan Enerbility's Power Service Business Group. “We will ensure top quality and on-time delivery to uphold our customers’ trust.”

The company became the world’s fifth manufacturer of proprietary gas turbines in 2019.

It had previously built its track record for gas turbines exclusively in Korea, even though it has been the world’s leading supplier of steam turbines, accounting for 33 percent of global steam turbine orders over the past five years as of May.

The global gas turbine market has long been dominated by companies from the US, Japan, Germany and Italy, due to the extreme technical demands required to withstand temperatures over 1,500 degrees Celsius — roughly three times higher than those endured by steam turbines.

Doosan expects that the export to the US, the global leader in gas turbine technology, will pave the way for participation in international gas-fired power plant projects and create synergies with its established position as a leading steam turbine supplier.

The gas-based method, mostly deployed in combination with steam turbines, has lower carbon emissions and costs compared to coal- and oil-based power generation methods, which has led to its increasing adoption.

Global Market Insights expects the power generation gas turbine market to nearly double from $6.5 billion in 2024 to $11.6 billion in 2034.