YG's girl group speaks on aiming high and pushing themselves to be better with new album

Babymonster dropped its second mini album "We Go Up" on Friday, with the ambition to reach new heights with its own distinct style.

This marks Babymonster's first release since the digital single "Hot Sauce" in July. It is also the group's first album without Rami, the main vocalist, who temporarily halted activities in May due to health issues.

"It is an album that reflects each member's artistic aspirations. Preparing for the album reminded us of how deeply we enjoy making music and performing on stage," Ahyeon said in a statement through YG Entertainment, the group's management agency.

The title track is a hip-hop piece showcasing the group's bold energy, with the charismatic teaser images signaling something exciting on the way. The song's lyrics talk about aiming high and pushing to be better.

B-side tracks include "Psycho," a powerful song that complements the title track, "Supa Dupa Luv," a slow hip-hop-based track, and "Wild," a country-inspired dance track.

Regarding the preparation process, Rora said in the statement that the group focused on presenting a fresh side of themselves and broadening their horizon, noting that the new songs have a different vibe from previous releases.

To add freshness, Asa said the group also focused on conveying each song's overall mood and message beyond hitting the notes perfectly. "We all practiced the finer details to make sure the emotions came across clearly," the rapper said.

She hoped the members would be seen as artists who genuinely enjoy performing, and whose happiness on stage is felt by fans while their energy uplifts and excites the audience.

Pharita expressed ambitions for Babymonster to reach a wider audience through its second EP. With the year-end approaching, she also said the group would like to perform on big stages.