Indie band to release 'Sound of Music pt. 2: Life' on Oct. 21, continuing musical exploration of life

Jannabi, a Seoul-based indie rock band known for its poetic lyrics and vintage tunes, is releasing a new album brimming with fall themes later this month.

The duo is putting out their fourth full-length album, titled "Sound of Music pt.2: Life," on Oct. 21.

The band's Sound of Music" is composed of two parts, each expressing a different mood and season of life. The first part of the series, which came out in April, was bright and youthful, filled with themes of hope, energy and romance, much like the spring season.

The upcoming album contrasts with the previous release by capturing the rich, introspective emotions of autumn, according to Peponi Music, the band's agency. It continues Jannabi's signature exploration of life through music, offering a fresh, more mature perspective while delving into deeper stories about adulthood and life in general.

The word "life" in the album's name reflects the band's philosophy of life, as previously seen in songs like "Dream, books, power and walls," "Astearsgoesby" and "I Know Where the Rainbow Has Fallen."

In a 30-second teaser video for the band's upcoming album, released Wednesday, the background music's orchestral sounds create a fairy–tale atmosphere similar to that of Jannabi's well-loved ballads.

Meanwhile, the tandem surprised fans with a special release titled "Sound of Music Side Story: Summer Vacation Edition!" in July, which gave off a lighthearted summer feeling. In August, Jannabi reached a major career milestone by performing a concert at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul.