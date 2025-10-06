Industry source says the K-pop singer has collaborated with former One Direction member Zayn on new ballad

Jisoo of Blackpink on Monday unveiled a mysterious teaser hinting at the release of a surprise single. The image, posted on her social media, features a silhouette of her collaborator, suggesting a duet.

According to an industry source, the partner is Zayn Malik, former member of One Direction.

In the teaser, Jisoo stands in the foreground while a male figure with his back turned looms behind her — his identity hidden, yet bearing a striking resemblance to the British singer-songwriter.

“Jisoo is releasing a new ballad duet with Zayn, sometime in this month,” an industry source told The Korea Herald on Sunday. The source did not provide further details about the collaboration, but hinted that the UK pop icon may have been invited to Blackpink’s recent concert in New York for a reason.

Zayn, in July, was spotted attending Blackpink’s New York concert on July 27 with his daughter, Khai. Shortly after the concert, he shared a photo on Instagram showing himself in the crowd holding Khai, both raising their hands in the air, with the caption: “@BLACKPINKOFFICIAL THANK YOU :) ME & KHAI LOVED IT.”

Jisoo is currently midway through Blackpink’s world tour “Deadline,” which began in Seoul in July. She is taking a short break following the London shows on Aug. 15-16 and is scheduled to resume the tour in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Oct. 18.

The upcoming single will be Jisoo’s first music release since her solo EP “Amortage,” released in February, which included the tracks “Earthquake,” “Your Love,” “Tears” and “Hugs & Kisses.”

Zayn, who rose to global fame as part of One Direction — one of the world's best-selling boy bands — left the group in March 2015 and has since maintained a solo career.