39-member presidential committee charged with shaping K-culture policies, strengthening public-private collaboration

The Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange launched Wednesday with 26 private-sector members to help guide the nation’s pop culture policies, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The committee aims to establish a national vision for cultural exchange, strengthen public-private collaboration and promote the global spread of Korean popular culture.

The advisory body, operating directly under the president, was established under the Regulations on the Establishment and Operation of the Popular Culture Exchange Committee, which was approved by the Cabinet on Sept. 23 and took effect Sept. 25.

Members from the private sector include creators, producers, investors and academics from seven fields: popular music, gaming, webtoons and animation, film, food and beauty, investment and policy.

Notable appointees include Hybe CEO Lee Jae-sang, YG Entertainment CEO Yang Min-suk, JYP Entertainment CEO Jung Wook, SM Entertainment CEO Jang Cheol-hyuk, Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han, Nexon Korea CEO Kang Dae-hyun, Naver Webtoon CEO Kim Jun-koo, CJ ENM CEO Yoon Sang-hyun and Contentree JoongAng CEO Hong Jeong-in.

The committee is co-chaired by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Chae Hwi-young and JYP Entertainment founder and producer J.Y. Park, also known as Park Jin-young. Government members include vice ministers from 10 related ministries and the senior secretary for social affairs at the presidential office. The initial committee comprises 39 members out of a total capacity of 50, with plans to expand private sector participation as needed to cover broader cultural and related industries.

“The Popular Culture Exchange Committee and the newly formed Cultural Arts Policy Advisory Committee are the two wings for achieving a K-culture market of 300 trillion won ($214 billion) and realizing our vision as a cultural powerhouse,” Chae said. “Through these committees, we will ensure that no sector is left behind and that policy advice and dialogue cover the entire cultural and artistic landscape.”

The Culture Ministry has also established the Ministerial Cultural Arts Policy Advisory Committee in parallel with the presidential committee to reflect diverse voices from the cultural sector in policymaking. The new advisory body will comprise approximately 90 experts across nine fields — including theater and musicals, classical and traditional music, dance, literature, visual arts, popular music, film and video, games and webtoons and animation — with appointments to be announced this month.

The committee is expected to regularly discuss policy proposals and development strategies for the different sectors, building a robust cultural ecosystem and providing policy recommendations to realize Korea’s vision as a global cultural powerhouse.