Rapper to work with Netflix-hit's art director Chae on music videos, rumored to be signing solo deal with Kakao Entertainment

Former Big Bang member T.O.P is set to return as a solo artist in the fourth quarter with a full-length album, industry sources said Tuesday.

It will be his first solo music release since his digital single “Doom Dada” 12 years ago.

And the star will is bringing in help for the video with a creative vituoso he worked with while acting in Netflix series “Squid Game 2.”

“T.O.P’s studio album is scheduled for release sometime in or after October. He has completed recording and plans to shoot several music videos. An art director of ‘Squid Game’ will oversee the production,” an industry source told The Korea Herald on condition of anonymity.

The art director and production designer for Netflix’s “Squid Game” is Chae Kyoung-sun, who won Art Directors Guild Awards in 2022 and 2025 for her work on the series, as well as a Primetime Emmy Award in 2022 for outstanding production design.

Hints of a T.O.P solo comeback have surfaced before. Last November, he replied “2025” to a fan asking about his solo activity on his Instagram account. In June, he revealed plans to return as a solo artist this year during an international interview promoting “Squid Game 2.”

After parting ways with YG Entertainment and leaving Big Bang in 2021, T.O.P has remained without an agency. Another industry insider said he is in talks to sign with Kakao Entertainment, a local entertainment giant, though the company denied the claim.

T.O.P faced controversy in 2016 when he was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, for using marijuana while serving as a conscripted police officer.

His mandatory military duty was later converted to an alternative social service. Following the incident, he announced retirement from the entertainment industry but reversed course by appearing in “Squid Game 2.”

In an interview with local media in January, the rapper reflected on his past.

“In my 20s, I was fortunate to receive so much love, but I made huge mistakes and collapsed mentally. I still feel ashamed and believe I must always reflect on those mistakes,” T.O.P said.

“Whenever I’m in the studio, I feel alive. I’ve been working constantly and created a lot of music, and I believe the time has come to share it with the world,” he added.

[단독] 빅뱅 출신 T.O.P, 4분기 솔로 컴백…‘오징어 게임’ 미술감독과 뮤비 협업

카카오엔터 전속계약설도 제기

빅뱅 출신 래퍼 탑(최승현)이 오는 4분기 솔로 아티스트로 복귀한다. 이번 신보 발매는 지난 2013년 디지털 싱글 ‘둠다다’ 이후 12년 만이다.

한 업계 관계자는 30일 코리아헤럴드에 “T.O.P의 정규 앨범이 10월 이후 발매될 예정”이라며 “이미 곡 작업은 다 마쳤고 여러 편의 뮤직비디오 촬영을 준비 중이다. ‘오징어 게임’의 미술감독이 제작을 총괄한다”고 전했다.

뮤직비디오 연출을 맡는 인물은 넷플릭스 드라마 ‘오징어 게임’의 미술감독 채경선이다. 그녀는 2022년과 2025년 미국 미술감독조합(ADG)상을 수상했으며, 2022년에는 프라임타임 에미상 미술상도 받았다.

탑의 복귀 신호는 이미 포착된 바 있다. 지난해 11월 팬의 솔로 활동 계획 질문에 인스타그램 댓글로 “2025”라고 답했고, 지난 6월 ‘오징어 게임2’ 홍보를 위해 진행된 해외 인터뷰에서는 올해 안 복귀 계획을 직접 언급했다.

그는 2021년 YG엔터테인먼트와 결별하고 빅뱅에서도 탈퇴한 뒤 소속사 없이 활동을 이어왔다. 업계 일각에서는 탑이 카카오엔터테인먼트와 전속계약을 논의 중이라고 전했으나, 카카오 측은 이를 부인했다.

탑은 2016년 의경 복무 중 대마초 흡연 혐의로 징역 10개월에 집행유예 2년을 선고받았다. 이후 보충역으로 전환돼 사회복무요원으로 근무했으며, 당시 연예계 은퇴를 선언했지만 지난해 12월 ‘오징어 게임2’로 복귀해 논란을 낳았다.

그는 지난 1월 국내 언론과의 인터뷰에서 “저는 20대에 너무나도 감사하게도 찬란하고 영광스러운 사랑을 많이 받았다고 생각한다”며 “그 안에서 너무 큰 실수를 저질렀고 저의 몰락과 추락조차도 그 당시에는 제가 가본 적 없는 길이라서 심리적으로 피폐해져 있는 상태에서 많이 무너졌던 거 같다고” 털어놨다.

이어 “작업실에 있을 때마다 살아있는 느낌을 받아서 작업을 계속해왔다. 그러면서 많은 음악을 만들어왔고 언젠가는 세상에 밝혀야한다고 생각한다”고 언급한 바 있다.