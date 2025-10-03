Nearly 6 in 10 Koreans said they would not perform ancestral rites during this year’s Chuseok holiday, a survey showed Friday.

According to the Korea Rural Economic Institute, which surveyed 1,000 people last month, only 40.4 percent of respondents said they would hold ancestral rites. That marks a drop of 34 percentage points from 2016.

The institute cited several factors, including simplified holiday customs, the rise of nuclear families and changing values.

When asked about holiday plans, 54.2 percent of respondents said they would visit parents and relatives, 34.9 percent planned to relax at home, 5.5 percent expected to travel domestically and 2.7 percent planned overseas trips.

For those holding ancestral rites, the survey found food preparation has become simpler. A majority, 58.4 percent, said rites should be simplified while still respecting etiquette, followed by 21 percent who said they should follow traditional practices, 14.9 percent who preferred food centered on the immediate family and 5.2 percent who said the focus should remain on the family's ancestors.

The use of imported fruit at ritual tables rose to 34.9 percent, up 11 percentage points from seven years ago. Bananas were the most common at 49.5 percent, followed by oranges at 22 percent, kiwis at 9.8 percent, and pineapples at 7.9 percent.