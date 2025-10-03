The National Museum of Korea said Thursday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Museum Foundation of Korea and Hybe to promote Korea's cultural heritage.

The agreement sets out plans to integrate traditional heritage with entertainment.

Initiatives include developing merchandise, expanding sales overseas through Hybe’s global distribution network and launching joint promotional campaigns to highlight the museum’s collections.

“Sharing our traditional culture — the root and wellspring of K-culture — around the world is a central mission of the National Museum of Korea,” said You Hong-june, director general of the museum.

“Through this collaboration with Hybe, we hope to bring the beauty of Korean heritage to global audiences, while broadening the horizons of K-culture by bridging tradition and modernity.”

“Hybe has long sought to elevate K-culture on the world stage through music, artists and content. We will devote our full infrastructure and passion to sharing Korea’s cultural pride with audiences everywhere,” said Hybe Chairperson Bang Si-hyuk.

Choung Yong-suk, CEO of the National Museum Foundation of Korea, also welcomed the initiative.

“We look forward to seeing MU:DS products reach more people across global markets," he said. "We will continue working to share the beauty and significance of our heritage, ensuring that K-heritage and K-culture grow together as an enduring presence worldwide.”

MU:DS, the museum’s cultural product line, reimagines treasures from the museum’s collection as contemporary items and has seen growing demand. In 2024, a collaboration with BTS yielded the Dalmajung series, inspired by iconic artifacts such as the gilt-bronze pensive bodhisattva and the moon jar.