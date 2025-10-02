Posco International has launched a new electric vehicle motor core plant in Poland, stepping up its push into the fast-growing European EV market.

The trading and manufacturing unit of Posco Group said Wednesday that it held an inauguration ceremony a day earlier in Brzeg, Opole province, attended by CEO Lee Kye-in and regional governor Monika Jurek.

Built with an investment of 94.1 billion won ($67.1 million), the plant spans 100,000 square meters. After pilot production in October, it will begin full-scale mass production in December with an annual capacity of 1.2 million units.

With the completion of the Poland facility, Posco International said it has secured a “three-continent production belt” across Asia, North America and Europe, aiming to achieve a 10 percent global market share in motor cores by 2030.

The Poland plant is expected to serve as a key production hub, supplying growing European demand ahead of the European Union’s 2035 ban on sales of new internal combustion engine cars.

Including existing operations in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, and Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province (2.5 million units annually), as well as Mexico (3.5 million) and India (300,000), the company will have a combined annual production capacity of 7.5 million units by 2030.

Posco International forecasts that sales from its motor core business will grow from 450 billion won in 2025 to 1.5 trillion won by 2030.

“The Poland plant is a strategic base for leading the European EV market,” CEO Lee said at the ceremony. “Backed by Posco Group’s integrated strengths in advanced steel, battery materials and components, we will spearhead the future mobility industry.”