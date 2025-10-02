South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on Thursday credited journalists with helping safeguard the freedoms that enabled Korea’s democracy to withstand the attempt last December by former President Yoon Suk Yeol to impose martial law, underscoring the role of the press in defending civic values.

Speaking to a meeting of editors and publishers from 20 media organizations across 19 Asian countries held at the 2025 Korea Herald HIT Forum in Seoul, Kim linked the global popularity of Korean culture and the resilience of its democratic institutions to what he described as the commitment of the press to protecting freedom and the power of citizens.

“I believe that the reason Korean culture has come to be loved by people around the world, and why Korea’s democracy was able to overcome the martial law debacle, lies in the freedom and power of citizens, which all the journalists here have made efforts to protect as a shared value,” Kim told the board members of the Asia News Network, a regional consortium of news outlets.

Kim was referring to the political upheaval unleashed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, which prompted his swift impeachment by the National Assembly and his arrest the following month.

Kim, a four-term liberal lawmaker who became the first prime minister under President Lee Jae Myung in July, expressed his gratitude to Asian journalists for their solidarity during what he called a critical test of Korea’s democratic order.

“Korea will continue to move forward, embracing democracy and cultural solidarity in response to these ongoing changes,” he said.

In response, Esther Ng, chair of the Asia News Network and chief content officer of The Star in Malaysia, said the network aimed to “bring Asia together” by sharing reporting and perspectives across borders.

“We pride ourselves because we have this aim of being the voice of Asia,” she said, noting that member outlets exchange content daily to tell “real Asian stories.”

Founded in 1999, the Asia News Network has sought to strengthen Asia’s voice in global discourse through collaborative reporting and closer newsroom cooperation.