Some residents of Gangneung, Gangwon Province, came under fire on Thursday for reselling donated bottled water on secondhand marketplaces, after the city endured its worst drought on record this summer.

Posts advertising bottled water have recently appeared on Karrot, a popular peer-to-peer sales platform. One seller listed 19 packs of two-liter bottles for 45,000 won ($32), adding a disclaimer: “This is not donated water. I respectfully ask that you don’t message me calling me a beggar selling donated goods.”

Gangneung distributed bottled water to its citizens twice in September as the drought intensified.

Apartment residents each received 18 two-liter bottles, while other residents were given 12. Facilities such as welfare centers, kindergartens and small businesses were provided additional supplies.

A state of disaster was declared for Gangneung on Aug. 30 as the city battled its most severe water crisis in more than a century, with its sole water source, Obong Reservoir, dropping to a record low of 11.5 percent on Sept. 12. Citizens and businesses had to rely on the limited supply of bottled water, as tap water was cut off except for a few hours a day.

Heavy rains from Sept. 19 replenished the reservoir, easing the shortage and leading to the disaster declaration being lifted. As water concerns subsided, more bottled water began appearing on resale platforms.

"I think it's a sad thing. If it were me, I would have donated it to people who need it. It feels wrong that they're selling what was donated to them in goodwill," said 21-year-old university student Park Won-jun.

Some posts have actually offered to give away the bottled water for free.

"I received these 30 bottles of water as a donation, but I don't need them. Anyone who needs it, please feel free to take it," read one post.

Gangneung continues to hand out bottled water to small businesses.