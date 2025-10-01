The Viksit Bharat Run in Seoul on Sunday highlighted India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, while reaffirming growing ties between India and Korea.

“Viksit Bharat,” which translates to “Developed India” in Hindi, is one of the Indian government’s largest global outreach campaigns.

The campaign brings together overseas Indians, friends of India, and local communities — including students and professionals — to reaffirm their commitment to the vision of a developed India.

The Indian government has aimed to propel its economy to $5 trillion by 2027, $7 trillion by 2030, and ultimately $30 trillion by 2047.

Speaking at the event, Nishi Kant Singh, charge d’affaires at the Indian Embassy, said the campaign’s message — “Run to Serve the Nation” — symbolizes India’s journey toward inclusive and sustainable growth.

“This reflects the Viksit Bharat campaign to transform India into a $30 trillion economy by 2047, with a focus on prosperity, sustainability, innovation and inclusive growth for all citizens."

"Today we are having Viksit Bharat in more than 150 cities across the world, including Seoul. It’s a historic moment for all of us,” Singh added.

Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young, who inaugurated the run as chief guest, applauded the determination of the participants gathering at 7 a.m. despite inclement weather.

“It is raining heavily, but I can see the generous spirit and enthusiasm of Indians here and fellow Koreans this morning,” Choi said.

“The Republic of Korea is best positioned to join hands with India on this journey.”

Choi recalled the India-Korea Business Partnership Forum and the Haryana-Korea Business Connect event hosted by Herald Media Group and the Haryana state government in India in November 2024, noting that such initiatives mark the beginning of a deeper partnership.

“We have started the journey with India,” Choi added, expressing confidence that India will reach its goal of developed nation status by 2047 and contribute significantly to human civilization.

The event was attended by members of the Indian community, Korean running enthusiasts, embassy officials, members of non-governmental organizations, artists, scholars and journalists.