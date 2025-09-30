Samsung Electronics is expected to unveil its first tri-folding smartphone at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, industry sources said Tuesday,

According to the sources, the South Korean tech giant plans to showcase the new model at an exhibition on the sidelines of the multilateral summit, scheduled to take place in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

The tri-folding device is an evolution of Samsung Electronics' existing Galaxy foldable series, which features a bi-fold design.

The new model is designed to fold in three sections, offering a tablet-sized display when fully unfolded while maintaining the portability of a standard smartphone when closed.

Samsung Electronics, known as a trailblazer in the foldable phone market since launching its first foldable model in 2019, has seen increased competition from tech giants, such as Google and Motorola, alongside Chinese manufacturers.

According to industry data, Samsung Electronics led the foldable phone market with a share of 32.9 percent in 2024, followed by Huawei with 23.1 percent and Motorola with 17 percent.

An official from Samsung Electronics declined to comment on the issue. (Yonhap)