Apple is set to include South Korea among the first batch of countries for the launch of its upcoming iPhone 17, marking the second consecutive year the nation has been upgraded to the US tech giant’s first-tier launch group, according to industry sources on Friday.

The iPhone 17 is expected to be unveiled on Sept. 9 in the US, with preorders opening in Korea on Sept. 12, followed by official sales commencing on Sept. 19.

For years, Apple had placed Korea in the second or later phase of its global iPhone rollouts. However, last year the iPhone 16 became available in Korea at the same time as in major markets including the US, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany and India.

Market watchers interpret the move as a strategic pivot to diversify Apple’s market presence in Asia amid a faltering performance in China, where growing regulatory scrutiny and intensifying competition from domestic smartphone-makers have dampened sales.

On the contrary, Apple has been gradually strengthening its focus on markets like Korea, which historically held a relatively minor role in the company’s global expansion strategy.

Despite Apple’s growing presence, Samsung Electronics remains the dominant force in the Korean smartphone market. According to market tracker Counterpoint Research, the Korean tech giant accounted for 82 percent of cumulative smartphone sales here between January and July this year.

However, analysts note that Apple’s market share typically increases in the latter half of the year, coinciding with the launch of its flagship iPhone models in the third quarter. This contrasts with Samsung’s Galaxy S series, which usually debuts earlier in the year.

When asked to confirm Korea’s inclusion in the first-tier rollout this year, an Apple Korea official declined to comment.