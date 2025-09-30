New album shows how all six members can be bold and charismatic on stage

Set aside the notion that K-pop idols only focus on being pretty on stage, wearing stylish clothes and taking care of their appearance -- they have more to show us than that.

Izna's second mini album, "Not Just Pretty," which hit music charts Tuesday evening, is a musical project that goes beyond surface-level attractiveness, showcasing how all of the group's six members can be bold and charismatic on stage.

"This time, we wanted to showcase a new side of ourselves that we haven't shown before to our fans. Instead of confining ourselves to a single concept, we wanted to show that Izna is a group that has various sides," Ryu Sa-rang told reporters during a media showcase held at Yes24 Live Hall on Tuesday.

Leading the five-track package is the title song, "Mamma Mia," co-produced by Teddy, who helms hip-hop label The Black Label and has produced for K-pop superstars Blackpink and Big Bang, as well as 24, also a producer under the same label.

The song explores themes of self-confidence and independence, with lyrics like "I will be myself," expressing Izna's determination to stay true to themselves and not be shaken or influenced by how others see them. The track pairs this message with a strong hook and uplifting melody.

The album's other tracks are "Supercrush," "Racecar," "Sign (Remix)" and "In the Rain."

"Teddy advised us that as artists, our focus should be on finding joy and fulfillment in creating music and preparing for performances, not just work or pressure," Choi Jung-eun said, reflecting on the group's time working with Teddy.

Mai said the song instantly clicked when they first heard it, and all six bandmates envisioned a performance that could stand out and reveal a fresh side of themselves that fans hadn't seen before.

After hearing the song, Choi Jung-eun said she decided to cut her hair to match the song's vibe and message. "It was my first time bidding farewell to my long hair. I hope fans will like it too," she added.

With the new album, Izna expressed hopes of receiving good reviews and learning how to enjoy being on stage.

"When we first debuted, our primary focus was performing perfectly without making mistakes. But over time, we have learned how to relax and enjoy performing and interacting with fans. We hope to continue working hard," Jeong Sae-bi said.