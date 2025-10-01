HDC Hyundai Development Co. is expanding its sustainable social contribution efforts nationwide, with employees actively engaging in community programs that strive to create lasting social value.

The company said Wednesday that its strategy goes beyond one-off donations, focusing instead on region-specific initiatives designed to deliver meaningful and long-term impact.

To mark Liberation Day on Aug. 15, HDC donated 100 fans and massage chairs to the households of veterans in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, where its headquarters are located.

The donation ceremony was held at the War Memorial of Korea with local officials, veterans’ groups and the Yongsan Welfare Foundation in attendance. Items were later distributed to households facing financial hardship through nine veterans’ associations.

That same month, employees from HDC’s urban redevelopment division volunteered at the Galma Senior Welfare Center in Daejeon, donating educational supplies, cleaning facilities and repairing equipment to improve facilities for lifelong learning.

HDC also supported the renovation of outdated facilities at Aikwangwon, a facility for people with disabilities in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, and made a donation to enhance safety and improve living conditions.

An Aikwangwon official expressed gratitude, saying the long-delayed repairs and environmental improvements were made possible thanks to HDC’s support.

The company continued its Symphony Classroom Forest initiative, a program launched last year to engage children in environmental awareness.

Good Neighbors provided eco-education and environmental campaigns, while HDC employees served as one-day instructors at both Taereung Elementary School in Seoul and the SSungrowon Child Welfare Center, helping children build stronger awareness of sustainability.

In September, HDC delivered 100,000 bottles of drinking water to Gangneung residents suffering from severe drought, and plans further activities in Seoul, Gwangju and Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, ahead of the Chuseok holiday.

“HDC aims to be a company that breathes together with local communities,” a company official said. “By engaging employees and running customized, long-term programs, we will continue creating sustainable change while promoting (environmental, social and governance) values and shared growth nationwide.”

The firm said it plans to make ESG-driven community engagement a central pillar of its corporate strategy, steadily expanding programs so that people across different generations and backgrounds can benefit from tangible improvements.