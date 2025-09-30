South Korea’s Ministry of Gender Equality and Family is set for expansion and rebranding, with a stronger mandate to shape national equality policy.

In Korean, the ministry's name will change from “Women and Family Ministry” (literal translation) to “Gender Equality and Family Ministry,” while its English title will remain unchanged.

The restructuring, approved at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, follows years of turbulence for the ministry that faced repeated calls for abolition under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

Under the reform, the ministry will act as a control tower for gender equality policies, tasked with ensuring equal rights and opportunities regardless of gender. Its structure will expand from two to three divisions, with staff numbers increasing from 277 to 294.

A notable change is the transfer of labor equality functions from the Labor Ministry, including oversight of affirmative action, efforts to narrow the gender pay gap and programs to support women’s career continuity, making the reformed ministry responsible for employment equality alongside its existing responsibilities.