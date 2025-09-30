Posco International said Tuesday it will team up with shipping unit Posco Flow and the Yeosu Gwangyang Port Authority to develop liquefied natural gas fueling facilities for ships, underscoring Korea’s push to green its maritime sector.

The trading arm of Posco Group will handle the entire LNG bunkering process, from sourcing to fueling, at the Gwangyang LNG 2 Terminal in South Jeolla Province once operations start in 2026.

Posco Flow will deploy a 12,500-cubic-meter bunkering vessel from 2027, while the port authority will provide policy support and conduct safety checks.

The move comes as LNG gains traction as a transition fuel, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 20 percent compared with conventional oil.

Orders for LNG-powered vessels have climbed nearly 30 percent annually since 2022, driven by tighter International Maritime Organization rules.

Posco International said its bunkering business is expected to secure stable demand, as Gwangyang Port serves as a key hub for sea routes across Asia and the Pacific, handling approximately 213 million tons of cargo carried by 65,000 ships annually.