Two-day event will be held at Paradise City in Incheon, Oct. 18-19

G-Dragon and Taeyeon will headline the Madly Medly 2025 music festival next month, alongside other big names who will grace the two-day event.

Held under the slogan "A festival for everyone who loves music," the event will take place at Paradise City in Incheon, from Oct. 18 to 19.

The lineup will feature leading artists from a wide range of genres, including K-pop, rock, hip-hop, indie and trot.

G-Dragon will headline the first day of the festival alongside artists such as the legendary rock band Kim Chang-wan Band, previously known as Sanulrim, and 015B, Korea's first band to feature rotating guest vocalists.

The event's first night will also welcome figures shaking Korea's hip-hop scene: Code Kunst, Woo Won-jae and Coogie, among others.

R&B artist Joo Hye-lyn, Chudahye Chagis, pow, Kids Electric Orchestra and co-ed rookie group All Day Project will also take the stage.

The festivities continue on day two with Taeyeon as headliner. Other acts taking the stage that day include "Magic Castle" singer Kim Kwang-jin, Sik-K, QWER, BOL4, Yumdda, B.I, Onew of SHINee and Far East Asian Tigers.

"With a diverse lineup spanning multiple genres, we aim to create a festival that can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of age or gender. We are committed to making this a festival that will satisfy both the audience and the artists," Culture Think, the event's organizer, said in a press release.

Tickets are available on Melon Ticket, and further details about the festival can be found on its official social media channels.