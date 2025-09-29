Le Sserafim on Monday announced its first single “Spaghetti” to come on Oct. 24.

this signals a return for the group about seven months since fifth EP “Hot,” a five-track set that made the Billboard 200 at No. 9 and clung on for a second week at No. 100.

A teaser fashioned after a restaurant menu included a phrase declaring that the upcoming endeavor will have its fans wrapped around irresistible charm like spaghetti noodles tightly rolled around a fork.

On Thursday, the five bandmates returned home after performing in Mexico City on the final stop of the Easy Crazy Hot world tour, after a monthlong sold-out trip across seven cities in North America. They plan to also hold two encore shows at the Tokyo Dome in November.