Newbeat's debut title track released in March, brings characters, plot to life

Contents First, the company behind the global webtoon platform Tappytoon, teamed up with K-pop boy group Newebat to release an exclusive music video inspired by its boys' love webtoon series "Bullet Time."

The collaboration, released Friday on Tappytoon's social media platforms and digital channels, fuses the group's song "Flip the Coin" with an animated webtoon story, bringing the characters and the plot to life.

The song is the lead track off the group's debut album, released in March, which features a groovy sound with addictive hooks inspired by old-school '90s beats.

"Bullet Time" is set in a neon-lit cyberpunk world, exploring the complex relationships within the criminal underworld. In August, the webtoon climbed to third place on Tappytoon's BL popularity charts, performing well in North America and Europe.

"As K-content continues to grow in influence worldwide, we're thrilled to collaborate with the talented boy group NEWBEAT and introduce a fresh new experience for both K-pop fans and our webtoon readers," Ernest Woo, chief strategy officer of Contents First, said in a press release, promising more collaborations between K-pop and the platform.