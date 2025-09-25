Chinese electronics powerhouse Xiaomi is intensifying its efforts to rebrand itself as a premium player in the South Korean market, moving beyond its traditional image as a budget-friendly manufacturer.

At a press conference held in Seoul on Thursday, Jony Wu, general manager of Xiaomi Korea, unveiled plans to open two additional flagship stores and launch an exclusive service center as part of its broader strategy to enhance localization and high-end brand positioning.

“We have continuously strived to meet the expectations of Korean consumers,” Wu said. “The opening of our second and third Xiaomi Stores, along with the upcoming exclusive service center, underscores Xiaomi Korea’s strong commitment to this market.”

Xiaomi established its Korean subsidiary in January this year. Its first official offline retail outlet opened on June 28 at IFC Mall in Yeouido, Seoul, marking a pivotal move in expanding its local footprint.

The company’s overarching vision, “Innovation for Everyone,” emphasizes honest pricing, high quality and guaranteed services — a message it hopes will resonate with Korean consumers seeking both performance and value.

The exclusive service center, slated to open next month, will provide both walk-in and parcel-based repair services across Xiaomi’s product lineup, including home appliances such as robot vacuum cleaners.

Xiaomi's second and third stores, Xiaomi Store NC East Pole near Guui Station on Subway Line No. 2 and Xiaomi Store One Grove near Magok Station on Subway Line No. 5, are set to open on Saturday. These outlets will follow an integrated retail model combining sales and after-sales support, a format already in place at the Yeouido flagship.

When asked about Xiaomi’s evolving approach since its Korean subsidiary was launched, Wu said the company now holds “a clearer belief” in the market potential and intends to “invest more aggressively.”

“Our consistent goal is to offer consumers the best-performing products at rational prices,” he said. “We firmly believe that affordability and premium quality are not mutually exclusive.”

Notably, Korea will be among the first markets to debut the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 15T Pro. Wu also hinted at a more diverse product lineup next year.

“We will bring an even more fruitful product portfolio, with bold design, powerful performance and honest pricing, and Korea among the very first global launch markets,” he said.