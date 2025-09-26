Cheonan World Dance Festival

The Cheonan World Dance Festival, held in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, runs until Sunday.

First launched in 2003, this vibrant international dance festival is celebrating its 21st edition. Highlights include the opening and closing ceremonies, national and international dance competitions, a contemporary dance concours, street performances and special guest showcases.

The dynamic event brings together dancers from around the world to perform and compete across genres.

Geumsan World K-Insam Festival

The Geumsan World K-Insam Festival is currently being held in Geumsan, South Chungcheong Province, and runs until Sunday.

Celebrating over 1,500 years of ginseng heritage, this annual festival offers unique experiences such as ginseng digging, red ginseng facial massage and interactive AI-based family activities. Visitors can also enjoy the International Ginseng Trade Fair, cultural exhibits and traditional markets.

Yeongdong Nangye Korean Traditional Music Festival

The Yeongdong Nangye Korean Traditional Music Festival will be held from Oct. 10 to 11 in Yeongdong, North Chungcheong Province. Celebrating the legacy of Park Yeon (pen name Nangye), one of Korea's "Three Great Masters of Music," the festival showcases the rich traditions of Korean classical music.

Visitors can enjoy a range of performances, from traditional Korean music to modern fusion concerts, gugak busking and special parades. The festival also features hands-on experiences, including traditional Korean instrument crafting and performances.

In addition to musical performances, the event coincides with the Yeongdong Wine Festival, offering a unique blend of traditional music and wine.

Hongseong Namdang Port Shrimp Festival

The Hongseong Namdang Port Shrimp Festival held in Hongseong County, South Chungcheong Province, runs through Oct. 20.

Korea’s top spot for autumn shrimp, Namdang Port, draws food lovers from across the country to savor the clean, rich flavor of daeha (giant shrimp). Festivalgoers can enjoy hands-on experiences like bare-handed shrimp catching and shrimp peeling contests, as well as live performances.

Cultural shows, singing contests and a vibrant night market add to the festive atmosphere. The festival also offers stunning sunset views and water fountain shows, making it a must-visit event this fall.

Sejong National Arboretum night opening

Sejong National Arboretum is welcoming visitors to its annual nighttime opening through Oct. 11 — a chance to experience a romantic, illuminated garden.

This year’s event features enhanced lighting displays across key areas, including the Four Seasons Greenhouse, Festival Plaza and the Korean Traditional Garden in Sejong. Weekend cultural events such as orchestra performances, traditional Korean music festivals, open-air cinema and immersive story-based shows will be held every Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is 2,500 won for adults, 2,000 won for teens and 1,500 won for children.