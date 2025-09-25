50 global creators, including two from Korea, join five-month program as new donation tools boost community-driven campaigns

TikTok on Thursday unveiled its "2025 Change Makers Program," an initiative to identify and support creators who are driving positive social change.

Alongside the program, the platform introduced new tools to amplify fundraising efforts, aiming to strengthen TikTok’s role as a space where creators and communities can spark real-world impact.

Now in its second year, the Change Makers Program highlights creators — dubbed “Change Makers” — who use their voices and content to inspire meaningful conversations and social good. In its first edition last year, TikTok reported that over 7,000 posts were shared under the “TikTokforGood” hashtag, fueling dialogue on issues ranging from health to equality.

This year, TikTok has selected 50 creators worldwide to participate in the five-month program. They will receive specialized training, resources and access to exclusive events and networking opportunities designed to expand their reach and connect them with global leaders.

In Korea, two creators were chosen for the 2025 program.

Dr. Howoo, a pain medicine specialist, uses TikTok to make medical knowledge accessible and engaging. By blending scientific explanations with storytelling, he helps viewers better understand their bodies and make informed health decisions.

His approach, he says, is about making medicine “less intimidating and more human,” while raising awareness about preventative care in the process.

Nan Saem, a certified sex educator and counselor, fosters open conversations with children, teenagers and parents on topics such as body awareness, relationships and emotional well-being.

Known for her warmth, clarity and humor, she creates a safe space where sensitive issues can be addressed with respect and dignity. Her goal, she explains, is to build “a space where people can talk honestly about their bodies, feelings and relationships while preserving their dignity.”

Alongside the program, TikTok is rolling out features that enable users to participate directly in fundraising efforts. Creators will be able to attach donation stickers or links to their videos, stories or profiles, allowing others to amplify campaigns by sharing them with their own audiences.

Users will also be able to discover active donation campaigns more easily through an in-app search feature. These tools are currently available in select countries.