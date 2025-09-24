Herald Business Forum 2025, held Wednesday under the theme “Reboot Korea: Together & Tomorrow,” gathered high-profile government officials and corporate leaders to chart a roadmap for Korea’s role in global transformation sparked by the AI-led Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“The government will join forces with businesses as ‘one team’ to shape Korea’s future,” said Lee Min-joo, presidential secretary for public affairs, delivering President Lee Jae Myung’s remarks at the opening ceremony.

“By fostering technological innovation and building resilient industrial ecosystems, we will strengthen national competitiveness and deliver growth that all citizens can feel in their daily lives.”

The forum — hosted by Herald Media Group and organized by Herald Business — brought together influential figures such as Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, Korea Enterprises Federation Chair Sohn Kyung-shik and AmCham Chair and CEO James Kim.

Delivering the keynote address, Kim Tai-yoo, emeritus endowed chair professor at Seoul National University, outlined three strategic opportunities Korea must seize: deepening the Korea-US alliance, fostering complementary cooperation with Russia and leveraging Arctic shipping routes.

“This may be Korea’s final window to emerge as a truly advanced nation and leave a proud legacy,” Kim cautioned. “But without robust strategies encompassing economy, trade and security, our aspirations will remain mere dreams.”

The forum also delved into the practical implications of artificial intelligence adoption across industries. Ku Hyeon-mo, former KT Corp. CEO and now a professor at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology’s department of industrial and systems engineering, emphasized that true transformation starts with executive-level understanding.

“Rather than developing overly sophisticated plans, companies should prioritize fast and practical AI applications,” said Ku, who led KT’s AI competitiveness strategy from 2020 to 2023.

From the automotive sector, Yang Heui-won, head of R&D at Hyundai Motor and Kia, shared insights into the company’s roadmap for future mobility built on four pillars: mobility environment, electrification, software-defined vehicles and robotics.

He stressed the company’s focus on integrated innovation to meet the rapidly evolving needs of smart transportation.

In the energy sector, LG Energy Solution Chief Technology Officer Kim Je-young highlighted the importance of embedding AI into battery technology development.

“Achieving both near-term enhancements and long-term breakthroughs in battery innovation hinges on adopting AI-powered solutions,” he said.

Lee Jin-sik, head of LG AI Research, introduced the group’s in-house large language model, Exaone, which is already demonstrating expert-level performance in manufacturing, health care and service domains. “Exaone will be a key enabler in ushering in a new era of AI-powered industrial transformation,” Lee said.

Representing the consumer tech frontier, Lee Bo-na, head of Customer eXperience insight group at the digital appliances division at Samsung Electronics, presented the company’s AI Home concept. “AI-enhanced home appliances are no longer a futuristic vision — they are here today and reshaping daily life,” she said.

The forum also addressed Korea’s positioning in the global semiconductor arms race, viewed as a strategic battleground in the era of AI.

Kwon Seok-joon, associate professor at Sungkyunkwan University, advocated for the creation of a dedicated cluster strategy centered on AI semiconductors.

Similarly, Ryu Soo-jung, visiting professor at Seoul National University, emphasized Korea’s comparative advantage in semiconductor manufacturing as a foundation for long-term growth in technological sovereignty.

Emerging technologies in mobility and robotics were highlighted by Kim Han-yong, CEO of Mocar and a popular YouTube creator, and Jean-Pierre Hathout, president of Universal Robots, the world’s leading collaborative robot maker.

Their insights revealed how automation is reshaping work environments and transportation systems alike.

On the defense and shipbuilding front — key industries under increasing geopolitical pressure — Choi Tae-bok, executive director at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ naval & special ship business unit, and Kim Won-wook, head of advanced aero engine business at Hanwha Aerospace, shared strategies to boost Korea’s industrial self-reliance and technological edge.

A special session titled “How Should We Live in the Age of AI?” brought a reflective close to the forum. Led by Choi Sung-woon, producer at Studio Unbolt, the panel featured Song Gil-young, author of Mind Miner, and Lee Ji-young, professor at the Graduate School of Artificial Intelligence at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology.

The discussion explored the philosophical implications of AI, examining how humanity can coexist meaningfully with intelligent machines.

Concluding the day-long event, Han Myong-hun, vice president of wind turbine sales at Doosan Enerbility, and Park Seung-ki, senior vice president at LS Cable & System, introduced next-generation solutions from Korea’s energy sector aimed at supporting the nation’s transition to a digitally empowered, sustainable economy.