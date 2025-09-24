Mirae Asset Global Investments, South Korea’s largest asset manager, said Wednesday its global exchange-traded fund assets topped 250 trillion won ($179.2 billion).

As of Tuesday, the firm’s ETFs, operated across multiple markets including Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea and the US, totaled 254 trillion won. That makes it the world’s 12th-largest ETF operator by assets and surpasses the entire ETF market in Korea.

Mirae Asset’s global ETF assets have surged 37 percent annually over the past decade, nearly double the 20 percent average growth for global ETF operators.

The South Korean asset manager entered the ETF market in 2006 at home with "TIGER ETF" and expanded globally in 2011 by listing an ETF on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Led by Mirae Asset Group Chair and Global Strategy Officer Park Hyeon-joo, the company accelerated its global push through a series of acquisitions, including Canada’s Horizons ETFs in 2011, US-based Global X in 2018, and Australia’s ETF Securities in 2018, rapidly building itself into a major global ETF operator.

Mirae Asset is gaining prominence in key markets, with its US assets nearing 100 trillion won and its Canadian business ranking as the country’s fourth-largest ETF operator. In Europe, the world’s second-largest ETF market, Global X EU has logged an average annual growth rate of 208 percent over the past five years. In Japan, Global X Japan has become the nation’s only ETF-dedicated operator, managing more than 5 trillion won in assets.

In Korea, TIGER ETFs manage over 80 trillion won, with 31.6 trillion won held by individual investors — the only provider with above 30 trillion held by individuals. Its 42 percent market share makes it the most preferred ETF brand among retail investors.

“Mirae Asset is committed to continuous innovation to strengthen its global competitiveness,” said Kim Young-hwan, Mirae Asset Global Investment's head of innovations and global management.

“We will keep striving to deliver distinctive investment solutions through our global ETF platforms and support investors in preparing for a secure retirement.”