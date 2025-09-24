AB InBev, the global parent company of South Korea's OB Beer, said Wednesday it has partnered with Netflix to collaborate on brand and marketing campaigns through the beverage company’s global brand portfolio.

As partners who seek to bring people together through their passions, such as sports, food, music and comedy, the two companies will create experiences for audiences around the world through a favorite drink: beer.

“Streaming is a social and shared experience. It’s an occasion where beer and entertainment come together,” said Marcel Marcondes, global chief marketing officer of AB InBev.

“This partnership is an opportunity for our brands to create deeper experiences with consumers and more special moments while they watch the content that shapes culture.”

Through the collaboration, AB InBev will launch co-marketing campaigns across Netflix’s most popular global and regional titles, including “The Gentlemen” from the UK, “Brasil 70 – A Saga do Tri” from Brazil and “Culinary Class Wars” from South Korea. The campaigns will feature consumer activations, title integrations, limited-edition packaging and digital promotions.

The partnership also extends to Netflix’s growing live-event offerings. Recently, AB InBev’s Mexican brand Cerveza Victoria served as the presenting sponsor for the “Canelo vs. Crawford” boxing match streamed by Netflix.

The brewer also plans to advertise during Netflix’s upcoming 2025 live NFL Christmas Game Day broadcast, and will work with the streamer on major global events such as the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

“We’re always looking for creative ways to build our brand and connect with fans, to keep fueling the fandom that comes from our great shows, thrilling movies, and can’t-miss live events,” said Marian Lee, chief marketing officer at Netflix.

“The popularity of our titles allows us to pierce the cultural zeitgeist in ways few others can, and a great partnership can make that even better. We are super excited about creating attention-grabbing campaigns with AB InBev that are just as unique, fun and creative as the shows and movies they support.”