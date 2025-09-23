Hybe aims to nurture local artists with K-pop’s signature training system

Hybe has established a new local subsidiary, Hybe India, marking its fifth overseas headquarters after Japan, the US, Latin America and China.

According to the company, Tuesday, Hybe India Entertainment Pte. Ltd. was officially registered in Mumbai earlier this month. Mumbai, home to Bollywood, contemporary art and diverse performing arts, is regarded as a strategic hub for global entertainment and cultural enterprises.

Hybe India’s stated mission, “Where voices of India become global stories,” reflects its ambition to discover and develop local talent and connect them with global audiences by combining Hybe’s expertise with India’s unique cultural sensibilities.

The new subsidiary will hold local auditions to recruit talent and implement a training system optimized for the Indian market. It also plans to actively support the activities of existing Hybe Music Group artists in India.

India, with a population of 1.46 billion, is the world’s most populous country and a fast-growing music market. According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the country has 185 million music streaming users, the second-largest base in the world after the US.

K-pop demand has also surged. A report by the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange shows that K-pop music streaming in India jumped 362 percent in 2023 compared to 2018. This rapid growth is attributed to the wider internet and high smartphone penetration rate, as well as easier access to streaming platforms.

K-pop’s rising presence in India was recently highlighted by Korean artist Aoora, who has built a unique career in the country. On Sept. 16, He won the International Icon Global Singer of the Year award at the International Iconic Awards 2025 in Mumbai, one of India’s leading entertainment award shows covering Bollywood, music, television, streaming platforms and other media. Aoora was recognized for bridging Korean and Indian music.

Hybe India’s launch is part of Chair Bang Si-hyuk’s “multi-home, multi-genre” strategy, which emphasizes developing projects tailored to each region’s culture and characteristics. By applying its K-pop production system locally, Hybe aims to discover and develop world-class Indian artists while fostering stronger ties between the Indian and global music markets.

Hybe India will leverage the company’s full capabilities — including artist discovery and training, album production, management, marketing and concert planning — to create a pipeline that connects local talent with international audiences, the company said.