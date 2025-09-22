Sept. 4, 2025, will be remembered as a day of shame in the seven-decade Korea-US alliance. The image of hundreds of Korean workers, handcuffed and shackled as they were herded onto buses in Georgia, stunned the nation. US authorities boasted it was “the largest single-site raid” ever carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

How did it come to this? For an alliance often hailed as one of history’s most successful, why subject the people of a loyal partner to such humiliation? Why trample on dignity and basic human rights when alternatives surely existed?

Many of those detained were on improper visas, but not because they were shadowy undocumented workers. They were skilled specialists helping build a multibillion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant, a joint venture between Hyundai and LG. It has long been recognized that visa hurdles, not illegal intent, left their paperwork vulnerable.

The project was not a clandestine operation. The Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a sprawling 1,160-hectare complex in Ellabell, Georgia, is central to Washington’s onshoring drive to revive manufacturing. Scheduled to open later this year, the plant is expected to create up to 8,500 local jobs — contrary to claims that foreign labor was displacing Americans.

Shock in Korea quickly hardened into outrage. On Sept. 12, when 316 Koreans and 14 other nationals — mostly employees of LG Energy Solution and its suppliers — arrived on a chartered flight at Incheon Airport, the scale of the abuse became clearer. Interviews with workers by domestic and foreign media revealed chilling details of the raid and detention.

One recalled: “I saw armored trucks and officers with guns outside my office. At first, I thought it had nothing to do with me. Then agents stormed in, handcuffed me, chained my waist and ankles, and loaded me onto a bus. I panicked. Why was I treated like a criminal?”

Another said: “We stepped out for a break and found many officers with guns, but we thought they were there after criminals. Then, suddenly, they started arresting us. There were helicopters, drones, armored vehicles and guns pointed at us. We tried to explain who we were, but we were terrified.”

Others spoke of burned wrists from sun-heated cuffs, of filthy, overcrowded detention rooms without clocks or windows, and of water that smelled like sewage. Blankets were withheld for two nights in freezing rooms. Food was so poor that “a dog would not eat it,” one worker’s brother lamented.

Families echoed the trauma. “Watching the raid videos was unbearable. I don’t want my son to return to the US,” one parent said. Another, too afraid to ask if her husband had been shackled with zip ties, voiced fury: “The government must raise this issue properly.”

The crackdown — dubbed “Operation Low Voltage” — involved more than 400 federal, state and local officers from several government agencies. The name itself betrays cynicism: reducing skilled professionals to mere pawns in a show of force.

The Korean government now faces a duty to probe the legality of the arrests, demand accountability for human rights violations and scrutinize the conditions in which its citizens were held. Silence would signal acquiescence to mistreatment unworthy of an ally.

The Biden administration had long pitched foreign investment in green industries as proof of America’s openness. Yet the Trump campaign has pushed harsh immigration enforcement as political theater. The Georgia raid — staged with helicopters, drones and armored vehicles — fit neatly into that script, but at immense diplomatic cost.

The White House has since tried to contain the fallout, aware that investor confidence is at stake. Korea is not a minor partner; it is among the largest sources of foreign direct investment in the United States. Heavy-handed tactics not only frighten off friends but also undermine the very economic goals Washington claims to champion.

President Lee Jae Myung, for his part, faces a test of resolve. He has pledged to safeguard national interests by securing fair visa quotas and resisting the Trump team’s bullying on tariffs and investment terms. His government must hold the US accountable — through formal protests, legal channels and international scrutiny — while ensuring that Korean companies and workers are never again treated as expendable props.

Over the past seven decades, the alliance has weathered more than a few storms, from trade disputes to military cost-sharing wrangles. But this episode is different: It strikes at human dignity. America may remain a land of dreams to some, but for hundreds of Koreans, it has become a nightmare etched in chains and cold detention cells.

For Koreans, the raid has rekindled questions about whether dependence on the United States leaves them vulnerable to abrupt and unilateral actions. For Americans, it should prompt reflection on how domestic political theater can sabotage long-term strategic interests.

If the Korea-US partnership is to endure, it must rest not just on shared interests but on empathy and mutual respect. On Sept. 4, that respect was ruthlessly shattered. Both governments must now decide whether to repair it or allow this day of disgrace to define the alliance’s future.

Lee Kyong-hee

Lee Kyong-hee is a former editor-in-chief of The Korea Herald. The views expressed here are the writer's own. -- Ed.