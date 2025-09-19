UFC pioneer Kim Jong-hyun among 48 contestants from eight countries participating in the international competition

Netflix Korea on Friday unveiled the star-studded lineup for "Physical: Asia," the franchise’s first-ever nation-versus-nation showdown.

The series will feature 48 contestants from eight countries — Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mongolia, the Philippines, Thailand and Turkey — competing in a high-stakes test of strength, strategy and teamwork.

Each six-person team is led by a national superstar. Team Korea is anchored by Ultimate Fighting Championship pioneer Kim Jong-hyun and boasts a powerhouse roster including Olympic gold medalist Yun Sung-bin, "Physical: 100" Season 2 winner Amotti, Jang Eun-sil, Choi Seung-yeon and ssireum champion Kim Min-jae.

Team Japan will feature MMA standout Yushin Okami, while Team Australia presents former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker.

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao headlines Team Philippines and Thailand’s squad features Muay Thai world champion Superbon. Team Mongolia showcases traditional wrestling star Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, Team Turkey includes four-time oil wrestling champion Recep Kara and Team Indonesia includes Igede Dharma Susila, known as “Igedz Executioner.”

Expanding on the hit variety franchise "Physical," which launched its first two seasons in 2023 and 2024, "Physical: Asia" premieres this October exclusively on Netflix.