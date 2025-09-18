Move follows revelations that singer Sung Si-kyung, musical actor Ock Joo-hyun operated firms without mandatory licenses

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will offer a temporary grace period for unregistered talent agencies, after high-profile cases involving Sung Si-kyung and Ock Joo-hyun exposed widespread violations.

The ministry said Thursday it will run a “comprehensive registration guidance period” until Dec. 31, encouraging entertainment agencies to voluntarily comply with requirements under the Act on the Development of the Public Culture and Arts Industry. The law, enacted in 2014, obligates agencies to register with the ministry through local authorities.

A growing number of K-pop stars have also launched their own independent labels to manage solo activities outside their groups. Among them are Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa of Blackpink, Donghae and Eunhyuk of Super Junior, JooE of Momoland and Rocky of Astro. Most of these artists have registered their agencies with the Culture Ministry in compliance with the law.

According to authorities, several companies have continued operations without registration, either due to administrative oversight, lack of awareness or because they were established before the law came into effect in July 2014. Under the law, all entertainment management businesses must register with the ministry through their local administrative office. Those who violate the law can face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won ($14,416).

The issue drew public attention after Sung’s one-person agency, SK Jaewon, was reported to police for running without registration for 14 years. SK Jaewon said in a statement Wednesday it had been unaware that the 2014 legislation introduced new registration requirements for management firms.

Musical actor and former girl group Fin.K.L member Ock also came under scrutiny after it was revealed that her agency, TOI Entertainment, had been operating without registration since its founding in 2022. Her representatives said the omission resulted from “a lack of understanding of administrative procedures at the time.”

During the grace period, the ministry and the Korea Creative Content Agency will provide consultations to help unregistered companies complete the process. From the beginning of next year, firms that fail to comply may face legal action, including investigations and referrals to prosecutors.