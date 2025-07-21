Some of Korea’s most iconic homegrown musicals by EMK Musical Company are soon to be available via streaming.

The leading South Korean producer of original and licensed musical productions announced Monday that six of its biggest titles — “Elisabeth,” “Phantom,” “Monte Cristo,” “The Man Who Laughs,” “Xcalibur” and “Marie Antoinette ” — will be released on Disney+ next month for users in Korea.

Among them, "Monte Cristo," "Phantom" and "Elisabeth" have already been made available through a variety of channels and formats, including streaming platforms such as Tving, Watcha, Coupang Play and LG U+, the company said.

"We believed that consolidating filmed stage productions into a single platform could create a strong synergy. Among potential partners, we felt Disney+, which recently streamed productions like 'Hamilton,' was the most suitable choice," an official at the company told The Korea Herald on Monday.

Leading the rollout on Aug. 6 are “Elisabeth: The Musical Live” and “Phantom: The Musical Live.” The Korean edition of “Elisabeth," which traces the tragic life of Austria’s iconic empress, premiered in 2012. The live recording of the production's 10th anniversary performance featuring Ock Joo-hyun and Lee Ji-hoon was released in cinemas last year.

“Phantom,” based on Gaston Leroux’s “The Phantom of the Opera,” was captured in 2021 with cinematic close-ups and immersive sound. The production stars Kyuhyun of Super Junior, Shin Young-sook and ballerina Kim Joo-won.

On Aug. 13, “Monte Cristo” and “The Man Who Laughs” arrive. Filmed in 8K resolution with 14 cinematic cameras, “Monte Cristo” showcases actors such as Kai and Lina in a dynamic, onstage perspective. “The Man Who Laughs” was recorded in 2018, when the musical adaption of Victor Hugo’s novel premiered. In 2019, the 143-minute director's edition, featuring Park Kang-hyun, Shin Young-sook and Yang Joon-mo, was released in Korean cinemas.

“Xcalibur,” a retelling of the Arthurian legend, and “Marie Antoinette,” which contrasts the ill-fated queen’s life with that of the fictional revolutionary Marguerite Arnaud, round out the roster on Aug. 20.

"We want to offer audience members who had attended the performances a chance to relive the emotions they felt at the time, while providing those who were unable to visit the theater in person an opportunity to newly experience the essence of the musical through high-definition video and immersive sound," the company said.