For this summer, meet complex, resilient women — real and fictional — who stand at the forefront of musical storytelling, each backed by a proven track record on stage and in the hearts of audiences.

'Frida'

"Frida," presented as a talk show, tells the fierce life story of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo (1907–1954).

Frida’s short life of only 47 years was filled with pain. Polio left her right leg underdeveloped at six, and a bus accident at 18 led to over 30 surgeries. She married muralist Diego Rivera, 21 years her senior, but suffered a miscarriage and his affair with her sister.

Premiered in 2022, the Korean musical captures Frida’s physical and emotional torment through sharp ambulance sirens, vivid stage colors and powerful performances.

Now in its third run, "Frida" plays from June 17 to Sept. 7 at Nol Uniplex in Daehagno, Seoul’s theater district. Performed in Korean; subtitles are not available.

'Marie Curie'

"Marie Curie" blends imagination with the true story of the pioneering scientist (1867–1934), who achieved groundbreaking accomplishments despite the challenges she faced as a woman and an immigrant.

The musical stages an imagined encounter between Curie — who discovered radium, won the Nobel Prize, and illuminated the world — and the “Radium Girls,” young female factory workers who suffered tragic fates painting luminous dials.

Since its 2018 premiere, "Marie Curie" has proven its impact both at home and abroad, with performances in Poland, Curie’s birthplace, in 2022, and a successful West End run in London last year.

Its fourth season, featuring powerhouse vocalists Kim So-hyang, Park Hye-na, Kim Ryeo-won and Ock Joo-hyun, runs from July 25 to Oct. 19 at Kwanglim Arts Center in Gangnam, Seoul. Performed in Korean; subtitles are not available.

'Wicked"

"Wicked" returns to Korea this week with its international tour cast performing the beloved musical in its original English, marking its first visit in 13 years since its 2012 Korean debut.

It reimagines the untold story of the witches of Oz, offering a fresh perspective on the classic tale of "The Wizard of Oz." With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman, the musical explores the complex friendship between Elphaba, a misunderstood, green-skinned witch, and Glinda, a popular and ambitious witch.

Premiered in 2003 on Broadway, "Wicked" has become one of the most successful musicals in the world, surpassing $6 billion in global ticket sales. It has been staged in 16 countries, produced in six different languages and won more than 100 international awards.

For the first time, the musical will tour three Korean cities, opening at Seoul’s Blue Square Theater before moving to Busan’s Dream Theater in November and concluding at Daegu’s Keimyung Art Center in January 2026.

In Seoul, "Wicked" will run from July 12 to Oct. 26 at Blue Square in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

Korean subtitles are provided.