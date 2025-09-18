Seoul launched its new waterborne public transit service, Hangang Bus, on Thursday, drawing both praise and criticism over its environmental impact and effectiveness as a commuting option.

On the day of its launch, large crowds flocked to Magok Pier to secure a seat on the water bus. Tickets were sold out within minutes, with some unable to board despite waiting.

While many welcomed the novelty of the Hangang Bus, opinions were divided as to whether the bus could serve as a practical commuting option.

“If your office is in Yeouido, maybe it works,” 36-year-old Cho Seung-hyun told Yonhap News Agency. “But from Magok to Jamsil, the two-hour ride isn’t very realistic.” Others also noted the long intervals between one water bus and the next, saying that a 90-minute wait isn’t “commuting, but tourism.”

For travelers looking forward to using the Hangang Bus as an option for leisure, they added that the slow pace “was part of the charm.”

“I plan to use this service with my bike from Magok, exercise in Jamsil and ride back,” 68-year-old Lee Su-yong was quoted by Yonhap. “There’s no rush, it’s enjoyable.”

The operations started from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. between seven piers: Magok, Mangwon, Yeouido, Oksu, Apgujeong, Ttukseom and Jamsil. As the first water-based public transport service of its kind in Korea, the initial operation will have eight vessels making 14 trips per day. The one-way trip from Magok to Jamsil is estimated to take around 127 minutes.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government initially announced that it would begin its water-bus service in September 2023. At the time, the water bus was advertised as a new public transportation method that would alleviate long commutes during rush hour. The city government had also announced that the water buses would be hybrid and electric vessels, which would reduce carbon emissions in the city.

However, upon its official launch Thursday, the new transportation method was met with criticism.

While the Hangang Bus’ inauguration ceremony was slated to take place Wednesday, it was later abruptly canceled as the city fell under a heavy rain advisory.

With the transport system showing its inability to operate in the rain, environmental activist group the Seoul Korean Federation for Environmental Movements said in a press release Thursday that the city government had “ignored even the most basic climactic conditions of the Han River.”

“Compared to other countries that operate water bus systems, such as London, Seoul’s climatic conditions are different. While the weather in Europe, for example, is mild and rainfall is low year-round, Seoul experiences heavy rainfall more than ever, driven by climate change, as well as extreme summers and winters,” wrote Seoul KFEM in its press release. “The cancellation of the inauguration ceremony shows that the city government didn’t take such factors into consideration, despite constant warnings filed toward the city regarding this matter.”

The group also took issue with the government's definition of Hangang Bus as an eco-friendly transport solution, citing how diesel engines are still used when operating at high speeds. The city government has explained that its hybrid diesel vessels produce 52 percent less carbon dioxide emissions compared to diesel-only powered vessels, while electric vessels emit none.