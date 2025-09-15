Seoul’s new eco-friendly waterborne public transportation system, the Hangang Bus, will officially begin regular operations from Thursday, following three months of trial runs, the city government said Monday.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the 12 Hangang Bus will run along a 28.9-kilometer route connecting seven piers from Magok in western Seoul to Jamsil in southern Seoul, with stops at Mangwon and Yeouido in western Seoul, Oksu and Ttukseom in eastern Seoul and Apgujeong in southern Seoul. The one-way trip from Magok to Jamsil will take 127 minutes. From Thursday to Oct. 9, the service will run 14 times daily at intervals of about one to one and a half hours.

Starting Oct. 10, weekday operations will begin at 7 a.m. and weekend service at 9:30 a.m., running until 10:30 p.m. with two boats to be added. Express routes between Magok and Jamsil will run every 15 minutes during rush hour — 7-9 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. — with a travel time of 82 minutes. By late December, the Hangang Bus will operate 48 times a day at shorter intervals of 30 minutes to one hour.

Commuters must pay for their trip with their public transportation card, not cash, with the fare expected to cost 3,000 ($2.16) won per ride. Transfers to other modes of transportation will also be discounted.

Commuters may also use the Climate Card — a 65,000 won-rechargeable monthly transit pass — to ride the waterborne transit system along with other public transportation methods operated in the city.

On board, passengers will find a cafeteria as well as 20 bike racks, four wheelchair spaces and 12 priority seats for pregnant women and the elderly. Free Wi-Fi service as well as power bank rentals will also be available.

During a press briefing Monday, Park Jin-young, head of the city government’s Future Han River Headquarters, stated that Hangang Bus’ accessibility with other public transportation methods has been improved. Its limited connectivity was a frequent complaint raised by commuters who boarded the Hangang Bus during its three-month trial period.

“To improve accessibility, the city government has created new or adjusted existing bus routes around (the Hangang Bus’) piers,” said Park. “Free shuttle buses linking passengers getting off the Hangang Bus at Magok, Apgujeong and Jamsil will also be provided to help them reach nearby subway stations.”

Park added that bike docks for Ttareungi, or Seoul’s bike-sharing system, have been installed at every stop.

Real-time service updates, including schedules, seat availability and weather-related cancellations, will also be provided through major mobility applications such as Naver Map and Kakao Map.

Ahead of the Hangang Bus' official launch, the city government will hold an inauguration ceremony Wednesday at the Yeouido pier in western Seoul.

“Once (the Hangang Bus) begins smooth operations, we expect it to ease commuting pressure on Seoul’s citizens,” Park continued. “Even after regular operations begin, the city will continue to actively reflect feedback from its citizens to further improve (the Hangang Bus’) services.”