Seoul’s new W150b transit promises refreshing rush hour escape, but poor connectivity, engine noise and hot cabin take the shine off

Seoul’s new public transit addition promises a more comfortable and scenic alternative to the city’s infamous rush-hour traffic, but issues like limited connectivity, engine noise, and onboard heat remain challenges to address.

Hangang Bus, a ferry set to ply Seoul's main river, held its first trial run Tuesday with applicants who wished to experience the service ahead of its official operation in September.

Though the ferry was designed to operate a route with stops in Magok, Mangwon, Yeouido, Jamwon, Oksu, Ttukseom and Jamsil, Tuesday’s pilot operation only moved participants from Yeouido to Jamsil with a short break at Ttukseom.

The 50 passengers who stood in line at Yeouido Hangang Bus stop did not hide their excitement for Seoul’s new public transportation experience. But it did not take long for those smiles to fade.

The heat inside the boat was certainly overwhelming. Passengers fanned their faces with the promotional flyers and let out sighs of exhaustion.

Some immediately turned on their mini electric fans but their shirts were soaked with sweat. Others chose to stand directly under the ceiling-mounted air conditioner.

“I came outside to feel the river breeze,” said Choi, a Dongjak-gu resident in his 60s, who wished to be identified by his surname.

“I initially took a window seat to enjoy the view. But the heat made me shift to another seat away from the window. I think heading out to the deck is cooler than being inside,” he added.

But the Hangang Bus official said that the deck will not be open during the official operation for safety reasons.

The engine noise was another factor affecting the journey.

The boat uses a hybrid system powered by a lithium-ion battery during the docking procedures and switches to a diesel engine while cruising.

There were noticeable vibrations and noise, especially in the middle and rear parts of the boat, though it was not loud enough to make conversation impossible.

“Two air conditioners are now connected to a single outdoor unit, which reduces cooling efficiency. We plan to improve this after reviewing feedback made by the participants of the test run,” the Seoul Metropolitan Government official explained.

The official added that the engine noise can be reduced by raising the height of the boat. But it has a limit as the Hangang Bus needs to sail under Jamsu Bridge, which is designed with a lower clearance from the water than other Hangang River bridges.

After receiving complaints about the noise, different measures, including installing sound-absorbing materials in the engine room, were set to be made to reduce the noise level, according to the city government.

Barring the minor problems on its first pilot operation, Hangang Bus certainly provided a memorable experience for passengers.

“It is nice to have a wide, open view without any cars blocking the sight ahead,” said Kim, a Gangseo-gu resident, who enjoyed Hangang Bus’ test run with her family.

Kim said that she would consider using the new transportation for her commute after its official launch.

“I personally find Hangang Bus less stressful, because I don’t have to endure the stifling heat inside the subway station while waiting for the train. The buses often cause passengers to stumble due to abrupt stops, but it (the water bus) provided a smoother ride,” she added.

Hangang Bus arrived at Jamsil Dock almost one hour after its departure from Yeouido. Though the travel time was not much different compared to the subway or bus route, the ride was much more comfortable.

Other passengers expressed that Hangang Bus can be something more than a simple waterborne public transportation system, as it offered a ride experience with stunning cityscapes which feature some of Seoul’s iconic landmarks like N Seoul Tower, Lotte World Tower and Jamsu Bridge.

The seats were comfortable enough to work on a laptop using the fold-out tables, making it convenient for commutes and work journeys.

But improvements to the transfer system for onward journeys were requested by Tuesday's participants.

“After arriving at Jamsil, I recognized that there was no close bus stop or subway station. I had to walk all the way to Olympic-ro to get access to other public transportation,” the participant, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Korea Herald. “I am not sure whether a commuter would want to walk extra meters in the morning, especially in this humid summer.”

The nearest subway station — Jamsilsaenae Station on Seoul subway Line No. 2 — is a 15 to 17-minute walk from Jamsil Dock.

An official from the city government explained it would collect the feedback on different issues and do its best to minimize the inconvenience by increasing the number of buses running from the subway station to the dock and providing more Ddareungi — Seoul’s city's rental bikes — to make transfers easier.

The Hangang Bus was a major flagship project of Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who believed that the ferry could become an attractive new source of public transportation that enhances commuters’ transportation experience.

The project, however, has cost 150 billion won — nearly triple the original estimate. Seoul projects a 4.1 billion won loss in the first two years but hopes to break even later through cafe and restaurant revenue. The city also plans to boost bus links and add public bikes to ease transfers.

According to Hangang Bus official, the regular bus and express bus will take about 75 minutes and 54 minutes, respectively, from Magok to Jamsil.

A total of 12 buses are scheduled to be operated every 15 minutes from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekdays. On the weekend, the water bus service starts at 9:30 a.m. and runs every 30 minutes until 10:30 p.m.

The one-way fare is set at 3,000 won ($2.21) for adults. It costs 1,800 won and 1,100 won for teenagers and children, respectively.

The Climate Card — a 65,000 won-rechargeable monthly transit pass — will be accepted on the water bus.