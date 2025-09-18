A total of 319 cases of kidnapping, abductions, attempted kidnaps were reported from January to August of this year, the National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

According to the report compiled by the Rep. Wi Seong-gon of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, 237 cases of kidnap, abduction and human trafficking took place in the first eight months of this year, along with 82 cases of attempted kidnapping.

Previous years' data shows cases are on the increase, with most carried out by strangers.

The annual total was 324 in 2021, 374 in 2022, 469 in 2023, and 414 in 2024.

Kidnap and abduction are often used interchangeably but the Article 287 of the South Korean Criminal Act discriminates the former as taking the victim via force, and the latter as taking the victim via fraudulent means. Both are subject to the same level of punishment.

The latest data did not specify the victims' ages, but last year's data shows that 43 percent of the victims were aged between 7 and 12. Another 21.8 percent were aged 6 or under, while 12.9 percent were between ages 13 and 15.

"Since most of the (kidnap and abduction) victims are children and teenagers, (the authorities) must conduct strict patrols to prevent crimes," Wi said.

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office's data for 2023 showed 62.3 percent of kidnappings of children under 13 were carried out by strangers, with 27.3 percent by family members.

Nearly half (49.5 percent) of the child kidnappings take place on the street, according to the SPO data. It showed that 65.2 percent of the crimes occurred between noon and 6 p.m.