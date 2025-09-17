The Genesis Magma Racing team, operated by Hyundai Motor, celebrates on the podium after winning the Le Mans Prototype 2 class at 4 Hours of Silverstone in Northamptonshire, England, Sunday, the fifth round of the 2025 European Le Mans Series. With this victory, the team secured their third win of the season in the class, a category that uses standardized chassis and engines to ensure balanced vehicle performance. With one round remaining in the series, Genesis Magma Racing currently sits second overall in total points for the season. (Hyundai Motor Company)