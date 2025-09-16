HD Hyundai Electric is expanding its foothold in Europe’s eco-friendly high-voltage circuit breaker market, strengthening its business in Northern European countries.

The company announced Tuesday that it will supply 14 units of 145-kilovolt SF6-free high-voltage circuit breakers to a Finnish engineering, procurement and construction contractor.

This is its second order for the product, following a similar-volume deal in Sweden in May. Financial terms of both contracts were not disclosed.

High-voltage circuit breakers are designed to immediately cut off current during abnormal surges or incidents, typically using sulfur hexafluoride gas, or SF6. However, SF6 has been designated as a strong greenhouse gas, with a global warming impact 23,500 times greater than carbon dioxide.

HD Hyundai Electric developed its SF6-free alternative using proprietary technology.

The company anticipates growing demand for the equipment in Europe, fueled by tightening global regulations on greenhouse gases and rising electricity needs in the region.

According to Global Market Insights, the European circuit breaker market is expected to grow from $4.2 billion in 2024 to $7.7 billion by 2034, supported by rising power demand from artificial intelligence, growth in renewable energy and upgrades to aging power grids.

“Backed by favorable local market conditions, sales and order backlogs for our high-voltage circuit breakers are steadily increasing,” an HD Hyundai Electric official said.

“While maintaining stable circuit breaker sales in markets such as the Middle East and the US, we will accelerate our expansion into Europe’s eco-friendly high-voltage circuit breaker market.”