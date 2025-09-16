The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea said Tuesday it will co-host the “US Site Selection Seminar” with CBRE Group’s Korea Desk North America on Sept. 25 at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul.

The seminar marks CBRE’s first large-scale event in Korea, underscoring its commitment to providing practical guidance as Korean companies step up efforts to expand or invest in the US.

The program will address key considerations for US market entry, including location incentives, workforce planning, project and construction management, and supply chain strategies.

Drawing on global experience and proven success cases, CBRE’s experts will present hands-on solutions applicable to companies of all sizes, from small and medium-sized enterprises to multinational corporations.

AmCham noted that the seminar will also provide insights into navigating the fast-changing US regulatory and policy environment following the launch of the new administration.

The event will begin with welcoming remarks from AmCham Chairman and CEO James Kim, followed by Sofi Choi and Steven K. Chon, senior vice president and executive vice president of CBRE KDNA, respectively. Senior executives from CBRE will also share the latest US commercial real estate trends and regional incentive programs.

Representatives from the Federation of Middle Market Enterprises of Korea and the US Embassy in Seoul will also participate. The seminar will conclude with a networking reception, offering attendees opportunities to build connections and explore cross-border collaboration.