Korea’s energy equipment manufacturer Hanwha Power Systems announced Tuesday that it had opened a service center in Houston, Texas, as the first step in building a full-scale compressor solution business in North America, covering assembly, sales and after-sales service.

The new facility is located alongside Hanwha Power Systems’ US subsidiary in Houston, marking the company’s third service center worldwide after those in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, Korea, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Hanwha’s compressors are used in various industrial facilities that require high-pressure power to move large volumes of materials. With the new Houston center, the company expects to strengthen its foothold in Texas’ oil-centered industries, including drilling and refining.

“Hanwha Power Systems has recognized the need for a US base of operations and has responded with a brand-new service and packaging center, right here in the heart of Texas,” said Hanwha Power Systems America President Mike Sicker.

“We will do our best to meet our customers’ needs and will actively demonstrate our capabilities in the North American oil and gas compressor market.”

North America is the company’s largest market for compressors, accounting for the majority of its global sales, which surpassed 9,000 units in 2024.

Starting in the fourth quarter, Hanwha will expand its operations from services to include local assembly and sales, while strengthening systematic customer support services.

In addition to the oil and gas sector, Hanwha also aims to broaden its customer base to industries such as shipbuilding and other manufacturing fields, offering a wider range of solutions tailored to diverse industrial needs in North America, the company said.