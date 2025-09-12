'After going through this, no one would have wanted to stay,’ says returning worker

INCHEON — Eight days since being taken into custody during a US immigration crackdown in Georgia, 316 South Korean workers stepped foot on home soil on Friday afternoon, waving, bowing and making thumbs up gestures to the press and crowd as bystanders applauded their safe arrival.

Wearing casual clothes and masks, many of the returning workers were seen switching on their phones as they disembarked to inform their loved ones of their safe arrival.

Emotional family reunions were also observed, as family members embraced each other in the airport parking lot, and broke down in tears to celebrate the long-awaited reunion.

Leaving the airport, one worker was spotted shouting, “Back home! Free at last!” holding his arms up in the air. Many thanked the bystanders, congratulating their arrival, saying that they were “very happy.”

When asked how he felt once being taken into custody, 43-year-old Jang Young-sun who was working as a facilities engineer at the Hyundai-LG plant construction site where the raid took place, said he was “taken aback” by the US authorities' actions.

“We were told that a crackdown may take place in the morning, but we didn’t think much of it because we didn’t think we had any problems with our visa,” Jang told the press upon arrival, who held a B-1 temporary visitor visa as he worked and resided in the US. “Suddenly, at some point, people were being taken away without any explanation. We were only made aware of what was going on after we met the lawyers and consular officials.”

Recalling his experience inside the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Folkston, Georgia, 42-year-old Cho Young-hwi, another engineer, told the press that he felt his basic rights were not guaranteed.

“The difficult part about staying at the facility was both the food and the fact that there was no privacy guaranteed,” said Cho. “Two people were using one room together and the toilet was right next to where we were sleeping. Having to use the bathroom in an open space like that felt like a violation of basic rights.”

But over time, Cho added that ICE officials’ attitude toward the detained Koreans “softened.”

“Initially, they were very forceful and treated us like criminals,” continued Cho. “But as time went on, it felt like they were starting to realize, ‘Maybe this isn’t right either.’ There was a kind of subtle shift in how they treated us.”

The workers were released from the detention center in Georgia early Thursday, local time, a week after their arrest. While the flight was initially scheduled to arrive in Korea a day earlier, the detainees release was delayed as US President Donald Trump paused the administrative process. Seoul later said it was suggested the Korean workers stay in the US and train American workers, instead of leaving right away.

“After going through a situation like this, I don’t think anyone would have wanted to stay,” added Jang, when asked about his thoughts on Trump’s offer. “If I have to go back to the US again in the future to work, I might, but I think I need some time to think it over.”

When leaving the US, the Korean workers decided to return to Korea in the form of “voluntary departure” rather than deportation.

According to local media reports, the South Korean government said that Washington accepted the government’s request that detained workers not face disadvantages if they reenter the US in the future, though whether it will be upheld in practice remains uncertain.

At the arrival hall of the Incheon International Airport, Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik greeted the workers, applauding their return. A large monitor at the terminal displayed a welcome message alongside the national flag.

To maintain public order, around 100 police officers were deployed to the site, including 60 from the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency's mobile police units and 40 airport police officials.

The workers were transported to their homes by company-arranged buses provided by LG Energy Solution. The company is also expected to provide the workers with a monthlong leave as well as additional support for their physical and mental recovery.

Of the 330 workers returned, 264 were from LG Energy Solution and partner companies' workers, which included 14 foreign nations. The list also included 66 Hyundai Engineering and it's partner companies' workers.

When the workers were asked what they wanted most upon their arrival, they mentioned modest but telling wishes.

“I want a hot meal, some Korean food,” a worker who wished to remain anonymous told The Korea Herald. “I also want to take a shower.”